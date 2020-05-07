Thor 4 : Chris Pratt (Star Lord) he teasé the appearance of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the movie ?

It wasn’t so long ago that we wondered if the Guardians of the Galaxy were not going to make an appearance in Thor 4. After having left the reins of the “new Asgard” to the queen Valkyrie, the God of Lightning went on to join his new friends on their ship. The review in Thor : Love and Thunder so this would not be very surprising, even for a brief moment. However, not sure you have the answer before the release of the film. At least that Chris Pratt dropped a big clue in one of his recent interviews with MTV, in which he has been asked if we will see Star Lord before the Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Star Lord, Rocket and Thor in the Avengers Endgame

“I know the answer to this question, but I can’t tell you anything !” he answered in a tone of amused. This response is to take as a “yes”, that is, it seeks to all mislead us. Both solutions are equally probable as the other, it will be necessary to resolve to wait for the output of Thor 4. Maybe this will be the opposite, that is, that Thor will point the tip of his nose in the Guardians of the Galaxy 3. In any case, the two universes seem to be more than ever linked these days, especially with this rumor according to which Taika Waititi, the director of Thor 4, would have a role in Suicide Squad 2.