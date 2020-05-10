“Thor 4” could include the cancer of Jane Foster

Paramount Pictures “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released on November 3, 2021, with Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in the cast.

CINEMA – As revealed by Variety, this 14 October, the director Taika Waititi may well integrate the cancer of the breast against which beats Jane Foster,as portrayed by Natalie Portman, in the new part of Thor planned in 2021: “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

It is during the press conference of “Jojo Rabbit” on 12 October last that Taika Waititi told the about the new Thor. In fact, in the comics Marvel, Jane Foster is diagnosed with breast cancer as she becomes, at the same time, a character super-powerful in the possession of the magical hammer. In contrast, when the heroine regains his human appearance, she headed towards a certain death as his body is destroyed by the disease.

It is this aspect of the character of Jane Foster as Taika Waititi could well integrate with the new Marvel expected in 2021.

When asked about this by Variety, the producer spoke of no resistance: “I think it is a very important part of Comics. She must fight against this disease, there are two battles underway. Personally, I really like this story. Remains to be seen if I will use it in the film.”

The shooting will commence at the beginning of next year, which could include scenes about it, without ensuring that they end up in the film: “It can evolve during the shoot and sometimes even when we ride the movie… We don’t know if we’re going to do a complete overview of the whole story,” said Taika Waititi.

