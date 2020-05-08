Thor 4 : Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) soon to be heroine of her own trilogy ?

Between the actresses in the MCU determined to make a film about the A-Force and the new policy of Marvel Studios for more representation on screen, the future of super-heroes looks bright ! To begin this program of diversification of their world of film, the House of Ideas will be introducing a new Thor in the person of Jane Foster. Embodied by Natalie Portman since the first part of the franchise of the God Blonde in 2011, this protagonist will return in Love & Thunder after a disappearance noticed in Ragnarok. And according to sources of the site We Got This Coveredshe could get her own trilogy after that !

After the release (and success ?) of Thor 4, Marvel studios would be willing to give Jane Foster his own series of movies solothis would give Chris Hemsworth an heiress worthy to lift Mjolnir. If we are to believe previous rumors stating that the actor will hang up his cape of justice on the occasion of the Love & Thunder of Taika Waititi, this information could be accurate in the future. As Jane Foster could also be a part Avengers 5 and the new team of super-heroes, which will replace the one that you are familiar with and which no longer exist since the events that occurred in Endgame. And to say that he had to convince Natalie Portman to return in the franchise with Thor 4 !