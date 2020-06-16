Thor 4, Love and Thunder : The romance between Jane Foster and the super-hero is going to draw again ?

It is true, the Phase 4 of the MCU is given more importance to the love stories that the previous ! Among the many films presented, The Love And Thunder should be a great place for love stories, as the title explicitly leaves in-ear. Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is looking for his queen, a quest that will necessarily be complemented with techniques of flirting a little uncomfortable, knowing the character of the warrior ! Not to mention that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), the love of the son of Odin (Chris Hemsworth), will be finally back in the series, with a more important role than before. Not only is it predicted thata romance that is to restart, but on all that is going to be much more complicated than before, in what should be the last chapter of the franchise Thor !

Jane Foster and Thor

From the beginning, the relationship between Thor, the God of Thunder and Jane Foster, one of the largest astrophysiciennes and astronomer of the world, clearly lacks the spicy flavor. Due to several factors : already, the two young men who live light-years away from each other and have some difficulties to reach a drink (normal). Suddenly, they are struggling to build connections as strong such as those that exist between Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, or Gamora and Star Lord. Finally, the chemistry shared by the couple of players is not very powerful, and would need to be a side sexual, sensual and sexy ! Even if Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth both are very good actors, they have not succeeded in making us believe in the feelings that are supposed to unite to his characters.

Thor

Result, we have not realized that Jane Foster was absent from the Ragnarokwhose story was much better without him ! That is to say, at what point it had become useless within the plot… But it was also the case of Thor, we were very disappointed in The World of Darknessthe very fade of his first adventures on earth. Fortunately, the fourth installment of the franchise will benefit from an asset that should allow to this love story, one of the longest of the MCU, to finally make sparks : the presence of Taïka Waititi behind the camera ! The director of the previous episode will be back, armed with his innate talent for writing characters charming, funny and with a strong character. The perfect ingredients to give the including pep a love story !