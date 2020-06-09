Thor 4, Love & Thunder : Jane Foster and Valkyrie will replace the God of Thunder in the future of the franchise ?

The last time we saw Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on the big screen, it was ready to live new adventures in the company of the Guardians of the Galaxy. It had somewhat lost its Olympic form, and was just starting to overcome her depression related to the “snap” of Thanos and its failure in the face of the Titan Crazy! In short, this was not the joy for the son of Odin. It is therefore hoped that the spirit and the physique of the God of Thunder will be returned to their normal state in Love and Thunder the next installment of the saga which he is the hero. He will be accompanied by a Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), to whom he bequeathed the reins of Asgard, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will take on his identity as the super-hero in his place !

Jane Foster

However, this highly anticipated film is expected to mark the end of the arc of a narrative of Thor in the MCU. But instead of being the ultimate chapter of the franchise, Love & Thunder could have the opposite sign to the start of a new trilogy, led by Valkyrie and Jane Foster! This duo is very current and modern, for several reasons: first of all, it is of two women, and the universe cinematographic Marvel was still lacking in senior roles. In addition, these players are also badass and endearing characters that captivating, thanks to their personalities nuanced and actresses with talent who embody them. Not to mention, their association at the head of a franchise would be following the duo of heroines between Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau, who could become the first of the MCU!

Valkyrie

The association between Jane Foster and Valkyrie would start a new dynamic within the franchise since it would appear that the duo of Thor & Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has exhausted all the springs in his possession. However, these characters until then side have enough depth, charisma, and success with the fans, to take over the reins of the saga with success! Not to mention that the two Senshi would inherit the place of the son of Odin in the team of the Avengers in the highly anticipated sequel ofEndgameespecially if the comic series Secret War is adapted to this occasion. In effect, Jane Foster plays a central role, since it contributes to saving the multiverse… And it will need to be Valkyrie if this event happens really! What do you think, would you like to see these characters take up the torch of the franchise Thor in future films?