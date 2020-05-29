Thor 4, Love & Thunder : The ultimate chapter of the franchise ?

With Thor : Love & Thunder, the God of Thunder is poised to become the first hero in the MCU to appear in four films solos. Thor : Ragnarok blew a wind of fresh air on the universe of the franchise. Within this pane, humor, and insanity reign, and Chris Hemsworth wants it lasts in Thor 4. However, this last pane will it serve as a bucketful to the character ? For the moment, no future no project is announced, and it would be preferable that it is not the case. Thor : Ragnarok could not be concluded with great success the franchise, which is why it has left many questions unanswered. The future pane with Chris Hemsworth must be in charge of providing responses, but also to define the future of the actor in the MCU. Shall we say goodbye to Chris Hemsworth in the role of Thor ?

Valkyrie in Thor

If we want to shout a big “nooooon”, the reason would be to answer simply “yes”. Thor is part of the latest Avengers still present after the events in Endgame : Black Widow and Iron are dead, Captain America retired and the Hulk no longer seems to be part of any project. Apart from Hawkeye, who will be entitled to its series solo on Disney+, it remains more than Thor. This future perspective will be the opportunity to complete the arc of his character, and plot elements already known, will facilitate the task of the filmmaker Taika Waititi. Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is now going to reign on Asgard and Jane (Natalie Portman) will become the new goddess of Thunder in Thor 4.

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi, the director of Thor 4

It is, therefore, knows in advance, Thor lost his hammer, like Captain America who bequeathed his shield to Sam Wilson. As a bonus, this would be a good thing for the MCU that the adventure of Chris Hemsworth as Thor stops here. The studios had already announced that it wants to finish all the intrigues going on with the Phase 4, to unveil a new team of heroes in Avengers 5. Maybe we’ll see the old characters pass the baton to new, but this will surely be very brief. Chris Hemsworth would be relieved of his duties and will always treat us in other roles, while fans will be able to discover new actors with talent equally remarkable. If we love him very much, so it is highly possible that the arc-narrative, Thor ends up in his fourth film solo. Of course, we hope that before his retirement (we can’t imagine that he could die), it will be a dream when scenes of epic battles in Thor 4 !