Thor 4 : What Chris Hemsworth desperately wanted for the franchise

When it comes to the franchise on the son of Odin, Thor: Ragnarok is completely to hand. After a second installment that had not frankly convinced, to the point where it is always perceived by the fans as one of the worst movies of the MCU, Thor Ragnarok came to blow, a good blow of fresh air on the universe of the god of thunder. A world very Shakespearean and classic, we moved to a universe more crazy in which humor reigns supreme. A change of tone radical provided by the arrival of a filmmaker Taika Waititi, known to have a standard style. Beyond the spectators, this new atmosphere has especially captivated the interpreter of Thor himself, I have named Chris Hemsworth.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Thor Ragnarok

“He is incredibly funny. But don’t take this energy in a child-like and frantic to that of someone who is not prepared. It is a combination that is rather unique, through the humor he puts you at ease, but it also has all the knowledge a director needs to guide you through the entire process. It came at a time during which I desperately wanted there to be more humor around the character.” Chris said Hemsworth to the magazine GQ. So we can say that Taika Waititi is really arrived at the ideal time. This is reflected in Thor : Ragnarok, in which the interpreter of Thor seems to really have fun in this new style. The magic of the director, should again be at the rendezvous Thor 4 : Love and Thunder, whose storyline is amazing according to Chris Hemsworth.