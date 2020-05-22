Thor : Chris Hemsworth wants to continue to explore its role

The actor who is lending his traits to Thor in the saga Avengers said to be ready to continue to explore its role in several films.

While his contract has not yet been officially renewed, Chris Hemsworth, alias Thor in the Avengers, has recently expressed its willingness to continue to explore his character in future productions to the magazine Variety.

“I would like to do more, to be totally honest” says the actor, who has taken very seriously its role in the recent production, advocating the direction in Avengers Endgame.

“I don’t know yet what the plan is for the future. I think we have cracked open the doors to a new character. I feel full of energy for the future!”

A call of the foot, which will probably not unnoticed by Marvel Studios. As we know, Thor should return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.0, and might even make a surprise appearance in the series Loki. Now remains to see if the character will be entitled to a new movie entirely dedicated…