Thor-Love And Thunder: new information about the film

After the success of Thor : Ragnarok, the writer and director Taika Waititi comes with another movie Thor : the love and thunder. This film is the fifth part of the “phase four” and the 25th film in the series of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The plot of the show

Thor : the Love and the Thunder release date

In April of 2019, the news about the sequel of Thor : Ragnarok. In July of 2019, the new confirms that the sequel is in development for Marvel studios and Taika Waititi wrote the script ; he became the director of the film.

In July 2019, president of Marvel, Kevin Present revealed the title of the movie Thor : the love and the thunder at the San Diego comic-con 2019. In a first moment, the date was announced for November of 2021. Later, it was postponed until the February 19, 2022. April 24, 2020, the other date is provided by the output.The film will be released a week earlier, on February 11, 2022.

First appearance of the Mighty Thor ?

This time, in this new movie, a new Thor was introduced under the name of Mighty Thor. The character of the Mighty Thor is from the Comic series of Marvel.

The director has shared during the Comic-con that ” The story is going to be amazing, full of emotion, of love and of presenting for the first time, a woman in the costume of Thor, for us there is only one person that could play this role and it is Natalie Portman “.

In the original story, Thor is unworthy and can’t wield his hammer Mjolnir, but in the MCU, the hammer, is already destroyed in Thor : Ragnarok. That is why this time, the lady Thor assumes its new powers.

