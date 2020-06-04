Thor: Love and Thunder – please be Aware that the last episode of the saga of Thor will bring us.

PICTURE: Pinterest one of the Avengers ‘ most favourite, Thor is coming soon with another film. Yes, it is actually happening! The creators had announced that there would be 4 movies Thor independent. The fourth called Thor: Love and Thunder is expected very soon. Here’s everything you need to know about the next film.

Thor: release date of Love and Thunder

Filled with elements of action, adventure and fantasy, this movie was released in November 2021. But, because of the epidemic of coronavirus in the world, the date has been postponed to the following year. Thus, according to the latest official announcement, Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on February 11, 2020.

Production status of the film

The process was to begin in August of this year. But, because of the pandemic situation mentioned previously, things have been postponed. Most of the series and movies have been arrested because of COVID-19. Currently, there are no details on the beginning of the process.

Thor: Ragnarok (IMAGE: Pinterest) What will be the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder?

The film will be a sequel to the third episode of the saga, Thor, Thor: Ragnarok. According to reports, it will take place in a post-war to the infinite. Thor had taken the decision to retire with the team of the Guardians of the Galaxy. He was in search of his identity. In addition, it also ceases to be the king of Asgard.

Therefore, in the next part, we will have to wait to see how all of these situations it will arrive. The film will take place in phase 4 of the film world Marvel. Therefore, it would be very interesting to see the development of our favorite character, Thor.

Who are all aboard the project?

Taika Waititi has often the merit of strengthening and polishing the character of Thor. As well, in Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi will be joining a new team as the director of the film. He co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor (IMAGE: Pinterest) The main distribution expected of the film includes:

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster

Tessa Thompson as Scrapper

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

In addition to the actors mentioned above, some of the other members of the main distribution of the previous episode of the saga Thor should also reappear in Thor: Love and Thunder.

No new addition or appearance cameo has not yet been confirmed by the creators. We will keep you informed as soon as an official announcement will be made.