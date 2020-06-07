Thor: Love And Thunder, which will be the character with the strongest Christian Bale or Thanos?

Many fans are only waiting for the release of this film full of action. The film is directed by Taika Waititi, the film also became one of the film’s most expected. It will now become surely one of the entries the more ambitious of the film world Marvel.

What is the role of Christian Bale?

Recently, the manufacturers or the producers of the film confirmed that the lead villian of the film. Christian Bale will play the role of the villain in the next film. The confirmation of the role of Bale has been made by Tessa Thompson, the fans are hoping that they are confident that Bale will do well in the roles negative.

The identity of the villain is not yet revealed to the fans of this movie the most awaited. Therefore, we can’t say if the character of Thanos will be more strong or the role of Christian Bale in the film. It is something that will be very interesting for the fans and the viewers.

Other Cast In Thor: Love And Thunder

There are other good castings in the film that we will see. Many players from the last series Thor should return in the next film. We have Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson. In addition to the director Taika, Waititi will also appear in the film.

Then, we have another character that Natalie Portman will also appear in the next film. There will be many more characters who will be seen playing small roles. But, we hope that they will do their best in the forthcoming film the most anticipated MCU.

