Thor may look very different in Avengers: the End of the game

The conceptual artist Wesley Burt has shared several of her designs performing initial version of sloppy and distorted to Thor in Avengers: the End of the game.

One of the surprises in Avengers: the End of the game was to find Thor swollen and neglected, far from the usual appearance of the god of thunder. The illustrator Wesley Burt has shared some of the first drawings he made for the makeover so radically different from the character.

Burt has tweeted that he had to jump in the chronology of the film world Marvel to understand how this version of Thor should appear.

At the time, he noted, Thor: Ragnarok “just start shooting”, but “it had to integrate more than 5 years loss and post-traumatic stress disorder”. Thor Endgame recalls the note by The Big Lebowski, Jeff Bridges, wearing a hoody and a striped pajamas baggy. Burt plays with the colors and the shoes: on an image, Thor wears sandals; in the other, Fangs.

In another image, Thor is barefoot, leaning on a chair with a jug empty hand that looks like a version thrown out of Conan the barbarian. The sketch is duplicated to show it with and without the fur cap on the head. Burt explained: “I wanted to lean towards the deposed king, and me wallowing in self-pity.”

Some fans may recognize the vest that Thor is wearing in the work of art, even if it is open on his big belly. “I’ve always loved to incorporate the stunning design of vest of @ MeinerdingArt and make it inappropriate,” wrote Burt.

You can see the drawings below

