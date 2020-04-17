Thor needs to lose weight, PETA offers to Marvel that it becomes vegan

PETA offers to Marvel to make Thor a vegan. An idea that could allow the god of Thunder to regain the line before making his return in the movie Thor: Love & Thunder.

The association of defence of animals PETA has a suggestion scriptwriting for Marvel studios. One of his representatives has contacted the filmmaker Taika Waititi for him to propose make Thor a vegan in the next film Thor: Love & Thunder.

Credit : Marvel Studios

The last time we saw Thor on the screen, in Avengers : Endgamethis last was a slightly abused alcohol and Fortnite. The super-hero muscled to the divine force had given place to a “Bro Thor” neglected and overfed. Since the announcement of the release of the film Love & Thunderfans of the Marvel now wonder in what physical form they are going to find Thor.

Thor would have lost weight thanks to vegan diet

For the moment, the film director Taika Waititi has itself not yet taken a clear decision on this topic. And if Thor was to return to his line, pre-Avengers, the director has entrusted he didn’t really know how to explain her weight loss. For PETA, the solution however is simple and obvious : Thor has become vegan.

And the association has good arguments to convince Waititi. In an open letter, the deputy director of the department of Animals in Film & Television of the PETA referred in particular to the regime of the actor Chris Hemsworth, a vegan for several years. It also mentions the names of Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), both also vegan.

A Thor vegan in agreement with the comics

But to attribute a vegan lifestyle to be Thor would it really be in agreement with the profile of the super-heroes ? If it is based on the comics, the answer is yes. In effect, the Ultimate version of Thor is an activist involved in humanitarian causes and environmental. Although this is not clearly stated, therefore it is highly likely that this Thor is vegan or at least vegetarian.

PETA concluded its letter to Taika Waititi highlighting with a few figures all the good that Thor could do to the planet by switching to a vegan diet. The association reminds that eliminate animal-derived products from power saves “more than 1,000 gallons of water, 20 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions and 30 square feet of forest each day, as well as save the lives of nearly 200 animals per year. “.

PETA hopes to convey this message to the broad audience of the Marvel movies. The director and the studios decide whether to follow the suggestion of the association ? Answer the 18 feb 2020, new release date Thor: Love & Thunder.

