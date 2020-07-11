Thor Ragnarok inspired by Flash Gordon and Jack Burton, ” says Taika Waititi

The director Taika Waititi, recently spoke of his two favorite movies of the 80’s and how they have influenced your Thor : Ragnarok 2017.

As a guest of the weekly show of the Brothers Russo Pizza Film School on Instagram – where Joe and Anthony Russo of the MCU to talk about pizza and movies with their friends, Hollywood-limits – Waititi has mentioned Flash Gordon (1980) and The Adventures of Jack Burton in the claws of the Mandarin (1986), continue to be two great films to his eyes and the way that have influenced his approach to Thor.

C the following is an excerpt in English of the episode 6 of the show with Waititi, who speaks of the qualities of the Space Opera, Flash Gordon, a film of which it is said that he is working on an adaptation anime.

“I wanted to convey this feeling from a road trip with people that have nothing to do with each other,” says Waititi, when comparing the structure of Flash with the Flash of Thor. “And I transcribed in the ‘Immigrant Song’. This song is about Thor. Nothing for the tone, knowing that it had to be fun and crazy. It is a space opera of shame, and that I was going to the most blind of the colors, the life, the energy and the humor and good music. And the way that I approached the film as if you asked a 10 year-old boy what he wants to see in it, and just say yes to every idea. “

The other movie that has had an impact on Thor : Ragnarok is Jack Burton, Kurt Russell in the role of a very safe truck driver Jack Burton, who is in the midst of a war against the evil demons.

” [Thor] he just wants to go home, “ says Waititi. “Everything that happens, even with the Hulk, he is willing to give to the people behind him, but at the same time he tries to bring everyone together. He tries to be charismatic, and he tries to be a hero. And it crashes a lot. In tone, it is something that was in Jack Burton that I wanted to bring to Ragnarok. “

With the pandemic COVID-19, Phase 4 of the MCU is not in a very bad state. The latest news, the movie Thor : the Love and the Thunder would be in February 2022, again with Taika Waititi in the making and a promise of “a big boost” in the dingueries.

Thor : Love and Thunder Natalie Portman aka Jane Foster, in the role of Thor, and Christian Bale in the role of the villain is still unknown.

