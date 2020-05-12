Thor’s soon return ? Chris Hemsworth wants to play in other films

As promised, the Avengers Endgame has enabled the MCU to turn the page of a first grand chapter of its history by making his farewells to many hero-cults, either Black Widow, Iron Man or even Captain America. But what is it Thor ? While the character of Chris Hemsworth is also part of the first generation of Marvel heroes, the end of the film left yet to suggest that he could continue his adventures in the cinema.

Chris Hemsworth doesn’t want to give up Thor

Mere fantasy on our part, or real willingness of the studios ? It will be necessary to be patient before you have the answer, but Chris Hemsworth has already his own. On the occasion of a portrait realized by Variety, the actor has confirmed his desire to continue to bring Thor on the big screen.

While we were leaving the character in the company of Star-Lord and his band of Guardians of the Galaxy, the actor has simply entrusted it : “To be honest, I’d like to do more films. I do not yet know the plan [des studios]. I have the feeling that one has created a character really different, and I’m even more excited by the possibilities of evolution.“

From what to expect to see Thor keeping his new physical ? This is not impossible. It was also stated, it is he who has pushed the filmmakers to keep this idea while the hero was initially expected to regain his muscles and abs in the course of the film : “I loved this version of Thor. It was so different from all the other versions of the character that I’ve been able to play“.