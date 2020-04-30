those applications that score with the containment

Without surprise, the containment has had an influence on the rankings of applications downloaded on smartphone. On the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android), messaging services well ahead in the lead. Especially those who can work remotely, such as Microsoft Teams, which also has known problems because of a too high number of connections, or Skype.

Discord, a service usually used by fans of video games, was the most downloaded free app on the App Store on Thursday, and the second on the Google Play Store, behind WhatsApp.

Teachers and students are reported to create virtual classrooms, after malfunctions of the tools provided online by the government, the ENT (digital workspaces). Just behind Discord is found without surprise the application Adobe Acrobat Reader, which allows fill in the PDF the certificate of displacement is sought for any release during the confinement period.

Gradient, an application controversial

Some success are less understandable than others. The second most downloaded free app on the App Store this Thursday, was Gradient. A photo editing application classic, but very popular to know which celebrity you look like. In October, Kim Kardashian and two of her sisters had been advertising on their account Instagram. Through this spotlight, the application had been downloaded over 8 million times.

After five months, the Gradient is experiencing a resurgence of popularity thanks to a new feature called “DNA Ancestry”. She offers to guess the ethnic origins of a person on the basis of a simple photo.

But the application has been the subject of controversy. Because Gradient offers three day free trial, after which the user is automatically subscribed to the monthly plan, at 21,99 euro. Many people were left surprised. To ensure that it will not be collected, it must, at least 24 hours before the end of the test, go to the subscription settings of your smartphone and you unsubscribe from the App in the App Store or the Play Store.

Houseparty, games, video

During the containment, many users seek to keep in touch with their friends. Which explains the sudden success of multiplayer games. This is the case of Houseparty, number six of the applications “social networks” on the App Store. The service is “designed for the generation Z and millenials”, has explained to the american media The Verge Sima Sistani, co-founder. The company was acquired last year by Epic Games, the publisher of Fortnite.

The service allows you to create a virtual house and add friends to chat with them by video conferencing.

Houseparty also allows to play several mini games. In particular, to Heads-Up play, a as mobile popular that incorporates the rules of the game of the post-it where he has to guess what is written on the paper stuck on his forehead. As well as a sort of Trivial Pursuit or even a download.

Plato, more than 30 multiplayer games

As Houseparty, Plato is an application on which we can discuss and play with his friends or with strangers. Thursday, it was the third most downloaded free app on the App Store.

But on Plato, it is not possible to exchange through a chat written. The application offers a very wide range of games such as billiards, a kind of scrabble, a copy of Uno or poker.