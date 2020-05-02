Those movies that make you travel

Even if Quebec is preparing slowly to déconfiner, there is every reason to believe that it will have to wait several more months before it could begin to make tourism around the world. Fortunately, several films can allow us to see the country while staying in the comfort of our living room. Here are seven places that you can discover through the cinema.

Barcelona

The joy of living and the architectural beauty of the Catalan capital have inspired over the years many Spanish directors, but also several famous filmmakers like Woody Allen, who was shot in 2007 its irresistible romantic comedy Vicky Cristina Barcelonawith actors Javier Bardem, Rebecca Hall and Scarlett Johansson. Barcelona is also one of the characters in the comedy cult The inn Spanish (2003), the French director Cédric Klapisch.

London



Photo archive Notting Hill

With New York and Paris, London is certainly one of the most popular cities for filmmakers. Fans of romantic comedies have been able to discover the charm of the london district Notting Hill in the comedy of the same title, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. But several of the iconic locations of London as the train station of King’s Cross, Piccadilly Circus and the Leadenhall Market are also found in the films of the popular saga Harry Potter.



Photo archive The Leadenhall Market in a scene from the film Harry Potter

The pacific coast

In his film Wildreleased in 2014, the quebec filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée (C. R. A. Z. Y., Dallas Buyers Club) has well captured the wild beauty of the great open spaces of america. This drama of initiation, adapted from the novel of the same title of the author Cheryl Strayed, recounts the adventures of a woman bereaved (played by Reese Witherspoon), who went on to walk the famous Pacific Crest Trail, a hiking trail of 4286 km that connects Mexico to Canada via the west coast of the United States.

Paris

City the most filmed in the world, where cinema was invented at the end of the 19th century, Paris has served as the backdrop for hundreds of films – French and international – that have marked the minds of moviegoers. Among the works most well-known film set in the City of Light, emphasize The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain, Everyone seeks his cat, The last tango in Paris, Frantic, Midnight in Paris and Moulin Rouge.

Italy



Photo archive Call me by your name

To visit Rome, there is no better movie than the superb La grande bellezza (The great beauty), in which the filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino’s films with love and poetry in the Italian capital. But if you’d rather want to discover the beauty of the landscapes of Italy, it is recommended that the bewitching Call me by your name (Call Me By Your Name), which tells a love story between two young men, in Lombardy, in the early 1980s.

New York

Difficult to dissociate the New York of the work of Woody Allen. The filmmaker, 84-year-old has filmed several of his best films in the Big Apple, including its unmissable Annie Hall (1977), Manhattan (1979) and Hannah and her sisters (1986). In a completely different genre, the drama Taxi Drivermasterpiece of Martin Scorsese, released in 1976, immerses the film in the New York dark and violent 1970s. Otherwise, if the New York of the 1950s you are interested, go take a look on the romantic drama Brooklyn, of which several scenes were shot in… Montreal.

India



Photo archive Slumdog Millionaire

Thanks to Bollywood, the indian cinema is known throughout the world and has inspired a large number of hollywood productions and international. Winner of eight Oscars (including best film) in 2009, the comedy-drama Slumdog Millionaire, Danny Boyle, did discover to the entire planet the slums of Bombay. More recently, the drama Lionreleased in 2016, also included a proposed trip to India through the story of a young man who tries to return to her native village by browsing through satellite photos from Google Earth.