those things you don’t know about the actress

You think you know everything about Emma Watson ? It is likely that not, because the actress hides many secrets. Check out all of these things that you do not know about Emma Watson.

You’ve seen all the films of the saga Harry Potter and consider almost Emma Watson as a sister who has lived in your side ? However, the actress could you reserve many surprises !

To start with its French roots : it is born in Paris and spent the first 5 years of his life. His grandparents still live there, and the actress speaks the language of Molière, but not commonly. It is also one of her regrets.

If one knows that Emma Watson has spent much of his childhood on film sets, his personal life and his hobbies are a lot more secrets. It has brightly succeeded in his studies of English literature, and graduated from the prestigious american university of Brown.

She nearly quit Harry Potter

The young woman is also passionate about yoga. And like everything she does, she has carried out this project by becoming professor certified !

The fans absolute of the saga Harry Potter may know, but Hermione Granger was almost change the face along the way ! The actress was reluctant to just stop after the filming of episode 5 (Harry Potter and the order of the Phoenix), because she lacked time for her private life.

Emma Watson is also very committed, including in the equality between men and women. She has recently returned to the Elysée to discuss the issue.