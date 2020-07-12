“Thou shalt be a father is fantastic !” A actor Harry Potter, soon to be dad for the first time (PHOTO)

And a baby ! An actor of the saga of film Harry Potter just announced on Instagram a happy new year. The partner of Devon Murray, the interpreter of Seamus Finnigan, expects her first child for the month of January of 2021.
Since almost 20 years since the premiere on the big screen for the first not the young wizard with glasses, Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone (2001), and that, inevitably, the children of the stars of this saga in the cinema-have grown well ! While the relationship between the novelist J. K Rowling and actors Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe isn’t looking good since this is the controversy over the issue of transgenderism, some former students of Hogwarts are preparing to live a new magical adventure… In fact, an actor of the saga is going to be a dad for the first time !
Full of babies in the old wizards !
While the british actress Jessie Cave who, in the saga, played Lavender Brown, the girlfriend of Ron Weasley, has announced to be pregnant with their third child, the books, the roses are linked to the old apprentices of the warlock. The Actor Rupert Grint has recently experienced the case of the most magical of your life, in a friendly in may with her first baby (a girl) with his girlfriend. A birth that has provided a sense of “strange” to his friend Daniel Radcliffe ! Today is Devon Murray to enlarge the family Harry Potter. The actor irish 31-year-old, interpreter of Seamus Finnigan in the saga, has announced the happy news on his account of Instagram on Wednesday, July 8, by the publication of a photo with images of an ultrasound and an article of baby clothing.
“Thou shalt be a father is fantastic !”
“Infant Murray – January 14, 2021”write the future father in the title of this photo. A child waited for the beginning of the year 2021 as well ! The former Gryffindor, who revealed in 2016 on the social networks have had thoughts of suicide after a long depression, is now the happiest man in the world. From the month of November 2018, the actor has found love with Shannon McCaffrey, Quinn. His former comrades of the saga Harry Potterwho has a right to his Festival in France in September, have not hesitated to express their joy at the sight of this publication. Scarlett Hefner (Pansy Parkinson) is happy to : “Congratulations Dev ! It’s great”. Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) has also slotted a beautiful comment : “Very happy for you. Thou shalt be a father is fantastic !”. This was the result ?