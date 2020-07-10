“Thou shalt be a father is fantastic !” A actor Harry Potter, soon to be dad for the first time (PHOTO)

Since almost 20 years since the premiere on the big screen of the first not to the boy wizard, glasses, Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone (2001), and that, inevitably, the children of the stars of this saga in the cinema-have grown well ! While the relationship between the novelist J. K Rowling and actors Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe isn’t looking good since this is the controversy over the issue of transgenderism, some former students of Hogwarts are preparing to live a new magical adventure… In fact, an actor of the saga is about to become a dad for the first time !

Full of babies in the old wizards !

While the british actress Jessie Cave who, in the saga, played Lavender Brown, the girlfriend of Ron Weasley, has announced to be pregnant with their third child, the books, the roses are linked to the old apprentices of the warlock. The Actor Rupert Grint has recently experienced the case of the most magical of your life, in a friendly in may with her first baby (a girl) with his girlfriend. A birth that has provided a sense of “strange” to his friend Daniel Radcliffe ! Today is Devon Murray to enlarge the family of Harry Potter. The actor irish 31-year-old, interpreter of Seamus Finnigan in the saga, has announced the happy news on his account of Instagram on Wednesday, July 8, by the publication of a photo with images of an ultrasound and an article of baby clothing.

“Thou shalt be a father is fantastic !”

“Infant Murray – January 14, 2021,” says the future dad

