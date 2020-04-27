thou speakest not a proper name !

During a session of question-and-answer on Instagram, a user request to Emily Ratajkowski how to pronounce his name. Did you just ?

To kill boredom, Emily Ratajkowski responds to user questions in his Insta Story. One of them asked him how to pronounce his name ! MCE explains to you all.

It is sometimes difficult to pronounce name of certain stars. You have certainly had to take a few times before to talk about a personality in a conversation. Isn’t it ?

But don’t worry. You’re not alone ! In fact, some stars have it all. Like… money, beauty, fame, success, and love of their audience.

Moreover, the fans want to know everything the news of their idol. If he is an actor, they get to the cinema to see his latest film.

And if he is the lead singer, they are eager to buy his or her song or her album in order to listen to it in loop. In short, they know all of their favorite star. Or almost…

Yes, even the biggest fans to come to misspell the name of their idol. The reason for this ? It is far too difficult to pronounce. Moreover, it is the case of Jake Gyllenhaal and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

But also actresses like Aishwarya Rai, Olga Kurylenko, Leighton Meester… not to mention the gorgeous Emily Ratajkowski !

Emily Ratajkowski is tired

Yes, the life of Emily Ratajkowski interests of millions of internet users. Also, the top model, 28-year-old account more than 26 million subscribers on his account Instagram.

As well, these love to follow his every move on his favorite social network. However, they are many don’t know how to pronounce his name !

While Emily Ratajkowski launches a session of question and answer in his Insta Story, a little brave lets ask him how to pronounce it.

But the question seems not to annoy the pretty brunette. Quite the contrary ! Thus, Emily Ratajkowski is filmed while she gives the right answer.

In short, his name is pronounced : “Rata-kow-ski “. At least, the famous top model is hoping that his fans no longer deceive each other when they speak it !

