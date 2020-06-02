thousands of black images posted on social networks to denounce the police violence

Personalities and anonymous have posted images black to denounce the police violence and racism, after the death of George Floyd.

Many celebrities and anonymous have posted, Tuesday, June 2, a black photo on the social networks, to lend their support to the demonstrations in the United States. Under the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday, they denounce the police violence and racial victims of the Afro-Americans, more than a week after the death of George Floyd, died may 25, in Minneapolis (Minnesota), at the time of his arrest by the white policeman Derek Chauvin.

Among the personalities who have posted a photo, the basketball player, Lebron James, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, or even Marion Cotillard, highlights BFMTV. On Instagram, more than 1.6 million publications mention the word sharp Tuesday noon.

Screenshot of the account Instagram of Lebron James, June 2, 2020. (LEBRON JAMES)

Screenshot of the account Instagram Rihanna, June 2, 2020. (RIHANNA)

The movement has most likely originated was initiated by the music industry. Sony Music, Warner Music Group and Universal Music have announced that they participated in “Black Out Tuesday” (“the Tuesday unplugged”), “a day to observe, take contact and organize”according to a message published Monday by Universal Music.

Des tv channels have also taken part in the mobilization. “MTV and BET have blackened their screens for eight minutes and forty-six seconds”, describes the Miami Herald (in English)cited by International mail. This is the period during which Derek Chauvin has plated his knee on the neck of George Floyd.