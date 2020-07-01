thousands of citizens are calling for the ban of the film in which embodies Jesus

This is a controversy that Paris Jackson would have been the case in the past. The last film project of the actress did apparently not unanimously. In fact, a few months ago, the daughter of Michael Jackson was becoming the Costume film, the independence of the function of the film in which she was to take the role of Jesus. Become the greatest discretion to the sides of the actress Bella Thorne and musician Gavin Rossdale, the film was announced in the month of April as promising. The synopsis of the Custom of the states that Bella Thorne is the incarnation of a great fêtarde mixed with a drug trafficking violent, that finds a way to get out of it, pretending to be a nun. A plot that does not appeal to a good number of fans to the cinema, the christians, motivated to prevent the release of the film.

A petition is launched

Paris Jackson seems to have taken a great risk of turning the Fabric. To the point that a petition is currently doing the rounds of the web and prevent it from slipping. In fact, the second, which designates the Warner Bros. and Lionsgate as goals, says Paris Jackson is the incarnation of Jesus in a role of ” lesbian “, although this is not mentioned in any report available in the movie. The petition has already received nearly 260,000 signatures also says that the film is “blasphemous” and that he is a ” real waste christianophobe “. Habit had already been critical of an organization called One Million Moms, who claimed that the film was ” a sacrilege, and that he ridiculed the people

