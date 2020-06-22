thousands of reports from all over the world

It was a weekend of passion to the holders of blu-Ray players Samsung. Some reports emerged in the past few days, in fact, report that the player will no longer work, for a reason still not known. As reported by various sites, from the 17th of June, the device will continue to reboot endlessly.

The social networks and on the official forum of Samsung are flooded with complaints. The messages come from users scattered around the world, and apparently are interested in different models of BluRay players of the Korean company.

A twitter user has compiled a sort of preliminary list of models that are encountered in the malfunctionthat includes:

BD-E5900

BD-J5100

BD-J5500

BD-J5700

BD-J5900

BD-JM51

BD-JM57C

HT-J4200

HT-J4500

Today we do not know if the same is happening in Italyand as always, we invite you to use the comments section to let us know if you are experiencing the same problem.

Samsung, however, did know of the problembut at the moment not yet has released no information on the nature. However, the fact that they are interested in different models in various countries of the world, indicates that there may be a software update went wrong or some serious bug that has afflicted.

Some users speculate a the inefficiency of nature server, and refer to a conflict with the SSL certificates. We await further details.