Three characters died in the script but not on the screen

The script of the Avengers Endgame reveals three dead characters that we haven’t seen in the film

Avengers Endgame – that bears his name – has been a film scoring in the timeline of the MCU. A film that brought together almost the entirety of the Marvel heroes, and marked the end of phase 3.

It has also been a film scoring to his death and final choice for its hero the most iconic, those who have launched the Marvel universe in the cinema : Black Widow passing by Captain America, and of course Iron Man.

Three dead outstanding which have shocked some, expected by others, and which will remain without doubt in the annals of the MCU. However, according to the script Avengers Endgamesuch departures disastrous should not be the only ones to count in the film.

The script, written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely has been put online by Disney studios as part of its Oscar nomination in the category Best Screenplay.

Accessible via this link, the fans and curious spectators and anglophones can read the 149 pages that contain a little more than what one could see in the film.

According to this script, three other characters from the MCU would have had to perish in Avengers Infinity War. It is on page 6, during one of the opening scenes of the film, with the rest of the team is still healthy and saves the Avengers. It takes place 23 days after the famous snap, in front of a screen that summarizes the losses as a result of the snap of the finger of the giant purple-golden armor.

If we saw some dead quite explicitly to the screen, the doubt was still possible for other characters, before we track their portraits on the screen of control of the Avengers, while the survivors are trying to think of a response.

On this screen, ones that we could see turned into dust : Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Peter Parker / Spiderman (Tom Holland) and T Challa / Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

But to those of others should appear on the screen, we have unfortunately not seen to disintegrate in the room : Wong (Benedict Wong), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt). As shown in this passage from the script

If these characters don’t have been of considerable importance in Avengers Endgameit is certain that the events preceding the multiple trips in the time and the other timeline had decimated the larger part of the heroes and super heroes of Marvel.

It is known thanks to the events of Avengers Endgame all the characters dead in the snap of Thanos are back and should be included in the suites of the MCU, including Wong in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scheduled for may 2021 and Jane, of course, in Thor-Love and Thunder in November of the same year.

Avengers Endgame is available in blu-ray, DVD and download 4K on the platform SVOD.

Photo credit : ©Disney Marvel