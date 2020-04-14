Three days after suspending operations, the XFL declares bankruptcy

NEW YORK — The XFL was stated on Monday in bankruptcy, which will probably mean the end of the second stage of the league.

The statement before a Federal Bankruptcy Court in Delaware estimated that the organization has between 10’00,001 dollars and 50’000,000 between assets and liabilities. The ex-coaches-in-chief Bob Stoops and Marc Trestman are some of the ones with the largest unsecured claims.

The XFL, with the backing of the WWE, canceled the rest of its season last month due to the pandemic of coronavirus. Friday suspended operations and dismissed all its employees.

The league said Monday in a statement sent by e-mail that was not isolated from “the strong economic impacts and uncertainty caused by the crisis of COVID-19”.

“It is a moment of heartbreaking for many, including our passionate fans, players and staff, and we thank them all, our allies in television and many americans turned to the XFL for its love of american football,” said the league.

The XFL had eight franchises in its rebirth this season and completed five of his 10 weeks scheduled in the calendar. Started with a decent television ratings, and had agreements of transmission with ESPN and Fox.

But the football in the spring, represents a complicated challenge, as he discovered the league Alliance of American Football in 2019, not being able to complete a single season.

The XFL also lasted just one year in 2001.