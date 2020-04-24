three days of concerts of Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Coldplay or Cardi B

Ed Sheeran has opened the dance. Follow Charlie Puth, Rita Ora, Coldplay, Janelle Monae, Bruno Mars, Lizzo, Cardi B, David Guetta and many more. For three days, and from 18h on Friday, the PlayOn Fest, charity event hosted by Warner Music in favour of the world health Organization, has been broadcasting excerpts of concerts.
Here the point of artists confined to their homes, as for the event organized by Lady Gaga last weekend, but recordings of concerts on the stage of festivals like Coachella or Lollapalooza, the Sydney opera house, the Apollo Theater, the O2 Arena… Of lives, many of them unpublished, to be discovered until Monday, for free on YouTube.
And if you missed the performance of Ed Sheeran on the stage of Austin, is broadcast 18 hours, be aware that there will be replays during the weekend. The set list may be consulted on the website of the event Playonfest.com.