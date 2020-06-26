Three good reasons to watch season 12

The candidate of the twelfth season of Rupaul’s Drag Race, in New York, in February 2020. — Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/SIPA



“Rupaul’s Drag Race” is a competition of drag queens in which the twelfth season has just been put online on Netflix France.

The cast of this season is to be particularly noted and it is very difficult to deliver a prognosis on the finalists.

The last few episodes have been shot in full containment. A first.

The impatient, who have followed the season 12 Rupaul’s Drag Racethis spring the pace of its broadcast on the american channel VH1 already know the winner. But those who have not had to resort to illegal downloading, and stayed away from spoilers, trépignent to discover which was the successor to Yvie Oddly the list of the most famous competition of drag queens. The suspense ends this Friday : the fourteen episodes are now available

Netflix France.

If you do not know (yet) Rupaul’s Drag Racewe suggest you read

this article titled “Rupaul’s Drag Race” for dummies”, before you come back here to discover three good reasons to devour this twelfth season.

An excellent cast

Twelve candidates are in the running to win one year of makeup, Anastasia Beverly Hills, the title of American Drag Queen Superstar and, incidentally, the $ 100,000 promised to the winner.

On the shoot, they were, however, thirteen in the race. Just before the broadcast of the first episode, in the spring, the production announced the disqualification of one of them. Sherry Pie – Joey Gugliemelli in the civil – has in effect admitted that it had, under a false identity, asked several young actors to send in videos of themselves of a sexual nature, by assuring them that it might help to get a role in a play. Result : the time of appearance on the screen of Sherry Walk is reduced to the maximum and it sometimes happens that the mounting of an episode the zaps completely…

The cuts would go almost unnoticed as the casting is raised this year. If, during the previous seasons, some of the queens stand out right from the start as the big favorite, it is much more difficult here to deliver his prognosis on those who will reach the final. To mention only a handful: Jackie Cox, and Jan stand out for their humor, Aiden Zhane, Crystal Methyd and Rock Mr. Sakura by their eccentricity creative, Gigi Goode, Jaida Essence Hall and Nicky Doll by their looks to fall out of the catwalk. “The fact of being French and my aesthetics were strengths, I would say,” confided the latter to 20 Minutes in February. Because, yes,

Nicky Doll (Karl Sanchez, when he is not in drag) is French and has lived for some years in the United States. It’s up to you if you want to wake up your chauvinism…

A good package of jury stars

If Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews will remain faithful to the appointment to assess the candidate at the side of RuPaul, several celebrities, as is the tradition, they are also asked to give their opinion. And “star” is not an overused word. These include, without any spoiler, Nicki Minaj, Robyn, Jeff Goldblum, Whoopy Goldberg, Robyn, Daisy Ridley, or even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has become, in 2018, the youngest candidate ever elected to the u.s. congress (she was 29 years old). Some of these personalities are fans of the show (the reactions of the actice Leslie Jones are mythical), others seem to discover a parallel universe of which they were unaware of the existence. In any case, this plateau very chic ends to prove that Rupaul’s Drag Race became a program arch-general public – which must not make us forget that the art of drag is not limited to what is shown on the screen.

The season contained

Rupaul’s Drag Race part of these emissions, which have been disrupted by the pandemic of sars coronavirus. If most of the episodes were filmed last summer, the “reunion” (where all the cast, with the exception of Sherry Walk therefore, is found to debrief) and the grand finale should be posted in the spring. Thus, it is in version confined, via video conferencing, that season 12 has had its denouement. This gives two episodes not trivial but of a very good outfit all the same, the creativity and originality offsetting perfectly the lack of public and great scene.