Three info music spotted this weekend

(Relaxnews) – The pandemic of Covid-19, and the interruption of the concerts don’t stop the music news. Here are three info in which you may be past this weekend.

Lil Wayne unveils a deluxe version of his album “Funeral”

The rapper of New Orleans has surprised his fans when he announced the publication of an expanded edition of his 13th studio album, “Funeral”, during the show “Young Money Radio” on the radio, the Beats, 1 Apple Music.

The album extended was published on 31 may and contains eight new titles, added to those already present on the LP original.

A new collaboration with Doja Cat, called “Shimmy”, which opens the first disc of the album, while “Funeral” now acts as the opening song of the second disc.

The deluxe edition of “Funeral” also includes securities which include Lil Uzi Vert (“Multiple Flows”), Jessie Reyez (“Love You, F**k You”), Tory Lanez (“Help”) as well as Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine (“Russian Roulette”).

The first version of the album “Funeral” had seen the light of day last February, becoming the fifth number one of Lil Wayne in the ranking Billboard 200, with 139.000 copies sold in the United States during its first week of release.

KISS, Iron Maiden and System of a Down : headliners of the virtual edition of the Download Festival

Although the festival Download has had to be cancelled in response to the current pandemic this year, the organisers have announced a virtual edition of the rock festival which will be held during the weekend from 12 to 14 June.

The event, called “Download TV” will allow fans access to unreleased concert, interviews, and other of their favorite artists.

From iconic rockers such as KISS, Iron Maiden and System of a Down are the headliners of the virtual event.

“Download TV” will start on Friday 12 June with the broadcast of the performance that was given KISS at the same festival in 2015.

Iron Maiden “will offer something very special to the screen, with performances nostalgic snippets of ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ and something reserved to Download TV’s” the Saturday 13 June, while System of a Down will offer a compilation of his best moments on stage in 2005, 2011 and 2017 Sunday, June 14.

“Download TV” will also discover concerts of Korn, Deftones, Babymetal, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Creeper, The Offspring, Funeral For A Friend, The Darkness, Bowling For Soup on the official Youtube channel of the festival.

Fiona Apple composed for the series “Central Park”

The singer-songwriter in the us has contributed to the first season of the “Central Park”, a series of offset created by Josh Gad, Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith.

This series lively music will include between “three and six original songs” episode, and each will be available each week on the platform Apple TV+.

Fiona Apple has notably co-wrote the new song titled “New York Doesn’t Like Your Face” that will appear in episode 10.

Among the other composers who have contributed to this animated series comic note, Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, Aimee Mann, Meghan Trainor and Anthony Hamilton.

“Central Park” tells the story of the landscape architect Owen Tillerman (doubled by Leslie Odom Jr. in English), which lies in the famous park, new york with his wife Paige (Kathryn Hahn) and their children Molly (Kristen Bell) and Cole (Tituss Burgess).

The family tightens its links to save his park loved it when a rich heiress (doubled by Stanley Tucci) is to redeem the premises, and to put in place a project machiavellian.