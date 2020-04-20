Three months after the accident, the widow of Kobe Bryant celebrates its anniversary

“My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. Wish you were here to hug me. I love you”, can be read in the text that accompanies a photo where they appear together.

Prior to your message, Vanessa shared a video of an interview done by MTV the legend of the NBA just the year in which married with Vanessa in that Kobe he spoke of what he saw in her to know that he had found his soul mate.

“It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what it is that makes a person suitable for you, but what you know. Love is a funny thing. I can’t explain it and I can not understand it.” All I know is you caught my heart and I knew that was it,” he said while describing her as a strong person and determined.

This weekend will be special for the family Bryantsince last Friday, Gianna became, a form of posthumous tribute, in selected honorable the edition 2020 of the Draft of the WNBAthe most important event of the basketball female in the united States. Through their social networks, the proud mother held this appointment for your little one.