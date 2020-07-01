three reasons to enjoy the series criminal Apple TV+

Why you must not miss the mini‑series of criminal Defending Jacob (Defending Jacob) offered by the Apple TV+.

The streaming service Apple TV+ offers from the may 29, 2020, the complete eight episodes of the mini‑series of criminal Defending Jacob (Defending Jacob). Much less prominent than other flagships of Apple TV+ tel The show of the Morning directed by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Defending Jacob however, it applies in great measure to the displacement. We deliver a quick pitch before explaining why.

Andy Barber (Chris Evans), a talented of the office of the deputy prosecutor of Massachusetts, is responsible for a case of strong resonance in the media : the murder of Ben Rifkin, a teenager found stabbed to death in a park not far from your college. Things will be particularly difficult for Andy and his wife Laurie (Michelle Dockery) when the search of the suspect turned towards Jacob (”jaeden Martell), at 14 years of age, son, ado, introverted and bullied by the victim…

1. A series of cache (well !) your game

In its very first moments, Defending Jacob seems to be a chronic criminal classic. What has happened in the past ? Jacob is guilty ? How the teen and his parents react ? A priori, a comprehensive program that is expected to change with a couple of revelations thorny and it is likely that coups de théâtre, small or large. Except that… Except that Defending Jacob it is much less a criminal history, a psychological thriller. The family Barber was, in fact, a lot of secrets and leads a life seemingly perfect in the middle of a difficult web of lies. This is, in fact, the real subject of the series. And it’s more exciting Defending Jacobvery well written, it is the home of the science and the psychology of its surprising revelations orchestrated by screenwriter Mark Bomback, author of the new saga The planet of the apes.

2. Chris Evans at the top

For many viewers, Chris Evans, is the clean piece of him, a bit “Hollywood chewing gum” subscriber to the functions of super‑heroes (sagas Captain America, Avengers, The Fantastic 4). But the actor had been tried in other places, particularly in two films-SF (Snowpiercer, Sun) that he had many other strings to his bow. Defending Jacob he was offered a role in the gold, where is given the full extent of his dramatic range and his haunting dark and intimate. The comedian is, it is true, supported by the best names (Michelle Dockery and J. K. Simmons, to name two).

3. In the realization of democracy

Defending Jacob also benefits from a realization of the first plan. It is the Norwegian director Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game, The Headhunters) that the sign of all of the episodes. The filmmaker proposes here a very particular and hypercohérent, focusing on the emotions of the characters, and with a photography expert desaturated. A photo that accentuates the darkness of the ink in the comments and signed by Jonathan Freeman, a guy who has worked on a little series known as Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire or Rome…

It reminds us that it is possible to have access to AppleTV+ in France through the purchase of an Apple product (apple tv, iPad Pro, etc.) that the basis of a one-year subscription to the streaming platform, or directly from the app of apple tv+ TV compatible with LG, Samsung and Sony, according to the references).