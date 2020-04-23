three reasons to watch this action film brutal with Chris Hemsworth

A mercenary death-defying (Chris Hemsworth) accepts a suicide mission to the Bengladeh : save the son of a drug lord kidnapped and detained in the stronghold of a rival gang. The extraction takes place in the heart of one of the cities the most impenetrable in the world which is full of arms dealers and narco-traffickers. And nothing goes as planned… Such is the pitch of Tyler Rake, new action movie available on Netflix.

The team of the Avengers to the commands

Tyler Rake is adapted from a graphic novel entitled Ciudad, by Joe Russothe director of Avengers : Infinity war, Captain America : Civil War and Avengers : Endgame, who wanted to try his hand at a new genre : action-thriller. He set out in search of a director who could bring his vision and his choice fell on Sam Hargrave, one of the coordinators of more stunts for Hollywood who worked on Hunger Games and Atomic Blonde. He also has doubled Chris Evans in Avengers Infinity War and Endgame.

Back to the thrillers of action of the 70’s

This “survival” bitter to the scenes of bastons spectacular, has a lot to do Chris Hemsworth, impeccable adventurer cheated death, haunted by his past. The australian actor was immediately captivated by the physical abuse, but also by the psychological depth of his character : “Joe Russo I was sent the script while I was shooting the last Avengers and I was amazed, he says. It reminded me of the action movies of the 70’s with Steve McQueenwith this side of bitter, but also with the heart and memorable characters.“

A challenge for Chris Hemsworth

The interpreter Thor is not unfamiliar territory as he is the directors of “the Avengers” Joe and Anthony Russo, that produce the film, with Joe in the scenario and Sam Hargravesecond director and stunt man movies the Avengers, in front of the camera. At the discretion of the Marvel movies, Chris Hemsworth has been able to reinvent his character’s fetish in instilling a sense of self-derision and the show something to look forward to. But as soon as he is away from Asgard, and drops the hammer to turn in Men in Black, Snow White and the Huntsman or Rushthe success is not at the rendezvous. Aware that he will one day turn the page of Marvel, Chris Hemsworth wants to prove with this action film explosive and full of testosterone that he has what it takes to become the new Action Hero of Hollywood.