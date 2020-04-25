three reasons to watch this black comedy with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

Released in theaters in 2018, A simple Favorrebranded for France The shadow of Emily (and you’ll understand why), tells the story of Stephanie Smothers, widow and mother in the home well under all reports, care for, and keeps a video blog on which she shares tips and recipes from kitchens. One day, she informed her followers that her friend, Emily Nelson, has mysteriously disappeared. Stephanie then tells how she met and became friends with this woman, enigmatic and extroverted, the opposite of what Stephanie is, and her husband, a famous writer, but out of inspiration. Above all, Stephanie will do everything to find Emily…

An adaptation with onions

The shadow of Emily is adapted from the first novel of Darcey Bell, entitled Disappeared. The book’s rights were purchased by the producers of the film, even before its release in 2017. This is Jessica Sharzer, writer on the series American Horror Story, who has tackled the adaptation of the book on the big screen. “We have seen a lot of these stories where you suddenly discovers that the narrator was unreliable“”she explains. “But what I liked in the novel, Darcey, is that she approaches it differently. It remains deeply tongue-in-cheek from one end to the other, and that is especially why I wanted to show. I wanted to ensure that the film adheres to the codes of the genre, with a whole bunch of upsets, but that it does so very conscious of that.”

A clever mixture of comedy and thriller

At the helm of this adaptation, we find a king of comedy US : Paul Feig. To his credit, one can quote the movies My best friends, The flingueusesor Spy, parody détonnante film spy with Melissa McCarthy and Jason Statham. The american film director succeeds here the bet to mix the genres of comedy squeaky and the film noir, in the elegant style for which he is known and in the service of a scenario of drawers rather clever. Good entertainment, the film has also a lot to its two actresses main, which create two characters ambiguous desire.

A duo of actresses explosive

Anna Kendrick as mother at home stuck in front of a Blake Lively, sophisticated and provocative, it works great ! And it’s not in the movie that the two actors form a tandem explosive and tasty. In promo also. One remembers still of the two stars, who invited on the set of C to you, had a lot of laughs, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine and his editors trying to speak… French ! But a French rather “dodgy” shall we say…

A movie to discover on Canal+