Three things to know about Jaden Smith before his concert at the Lollapalooza festival

Jaden Smith occurs at the Lollapalooza festival in Paris on July 20. Three things to know before his concert.

He just released his album ERYSafter SYRE in 2017. Jaden Smith, just 21 years old, is no longer just “son of”. He is an actor, dancer, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, co-founder of a clothing brand, and even philosopher 2.0 in his spare time. Since Karate Kid and its collaborations with Justin Bieberthe child-star has grown a lot.

1 He has just released a new album, ERYS

After having released their first album SYRE, a “love letter to the world” he hoped that ERYS, their latest, released on 5 July, “change the world”. Jaden – or ERYS, the character of the album – is obsessed with pink, and although we know. The titles of the first four songs that open the album form the word P. I. N. K. And the aesthetics of her video clips to her hair, it all became pink.

For this concept album, Jaden Smith has with each of its titles to a mini-clip, or rather, a visual video of a few seconds in a loop that runs in an atmosphere that is pink.

Behind this skin-coloured and innovative, there are a lot of things, very uneven. His voice is ultra-modified; to the extent that one hardly recognizes from one piece to another. The productions licked and ambitious collaborations (Tyler, the Creator, Kid Cudi and, of course, his sister and singer Willow) wrap text low rhythms and redundant.

For this album, more dark, more violent than its predecessor, the Karate Kid is said being inspired by Kanye West, with his album The Life of Pablobut also Frank Ocean, and his formidable drive Blonde.

Like his idols, the child of Los Angeles alternates between rap, rock, and trap, plays with genres and textures. A work that is revolutionary, but the result is rather chaotic, with the exception of a few titles on which the curious recipe works (K, Summertime In Paris ft Willow, On My Way ft Kid Cudi).

If his work has always the merit of being disconcerting, remains to be seen what Jaden is on stage. Last April, it has ignited Coachella, with a nudge from his father Will Smith, who has joined to rap on ICONone of the well-known titles of Jaden, from his first opus, SYRE.

2 He set up a clothing brand, unisex

With his collective MSFTSRep (pronounced Misfits Republic), Jaden is launched in the mode. For several years, he advocates the wearing of the skirt and the dress by man in order to deconstruct the injunctions gendered.

In 2016, he is spotted by Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of women’s collections at Louis Vuitton. At only 17 years old, Jaden becomes the new face of the women’s collection of the prestigious brand.

I want to inspire young people in a unique way, speaking of subjects that people of my age do not speak. I want to show young people all the problems that there are in the world, and that we can use our voice as a voice of changeJaden Smithto Mouloud Achour, in Clicks

In an interview given to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), Nicolas Ghesquière says that Jaden Smith is a generation that has “assimilated the codes of the true freedom by freeing themselves of gender issues. Wear a skirt is for him as natural as if he had been a woman who, a moment ago already, was allowed to wear a trench coat male or a tuxedo”.

With its brand – it does not appropriate entirely since it speaks of the collective – Jaden intends to continue breaking the codes : “Our trade mark is the girl who wants to be a tomboy as the boy who wants to put on a skirt and that people are trying to condemn. We are there for you to tell your stories. If someone at school try to annoy, this is not serious because Jaden Smith ensures your back”, explains the young designer, who wants to take advantage of her notoriety to raise awareness of the new generation to the cause that it defends.

The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has also co-founded a brand of mineral water eco-friendly, Just Water, and distributes it during his free time, the vegan meal to the homeless of Los Angeles.

3 He is in love with Paris

“The Parisians are probably the people with the most chic of the world“says Jaden at Mouloud Achour in his show Click. The boy of 21 years old proclaimed his love for the French capital, its energy, its people. While with his sister, Willow Smith, wore it a few years ago the clothing that he describes as “avant-garde“hardly accepted at the time, the Parisians seemed to be, in the eyes of the boy, to be the only ones to understand and accept their style.

With the collective MSFTSRep, Jaden organized a little everywhere in the world of meetings to exchange, discuss issues relating to education, to art, to fashion, to ecology. “The people in Paris are very receptive to this kind of event“says Jaden. “They immediately understood the idea, our state of mind, more than anywhere in the world“, he adds.

If Jaden left the school early enough, he has a thirst to learn. “The Story is my teacher“says the rapper, who takes advantage of his trips to paris to visit the Louvre museum. “It is really deep because this is where I learn“says the young man.

It is, therefore, the hippodrome ParisLongchamp, a few kilometres from the Louvre, that Jaden will meet an audience that appreciates it already. Hope that this admiration is mutual.

Jaden Smith, Saturday, 20 July at 15: 45 on the Alternative Stage powered by Greenroom