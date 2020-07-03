Three things you should know about Marine Emissions, winner of the Andam 2020

(ETX Studio) – Slightly edited response to the health crisis, the Andam Fashion Award this year, four artists based in france, including two former finalists and winners. Marine Emissions figure among the winners of the award And/or Project, Mossi, and Tekyn, and won the most important of the endowment, that is to say, of€ 200,000. Another award for the French designer to the style that is inclusive, innovative and committed, that built the foundation of the modality of the morning. Here are three things you should know about one of the stylists of the most promising of his generation.

Tennis for the creation

Marine Emissions was predestined to become a fashion designer ? Yes, in the light of his meteoric rise. Not if you look back in his career. This is not the ready-to-wear or couture vibrant Marina of Emissions from an early age, but the tennis that has practiced at a high level until the age of 16 years. It is in the short who would have been able to find the young stylist that he eventually became a sensation on the catwalks. Two rooms, two moods. But fashion lovers can not only enjoy the 180-degree turn; your success grows year to year. The sector specialists are not the only ones who appreciate this mode, as well as rooted in its time, some of the icons – not the least of which is did with his now famous costumes and the pants of inspiration sport. This is particularly the case of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, whose influence is no more to prove it on the Millennials.

Clothing hybrid of multiple influences

Marine Emissions has quickly distinguished itself in the world of fashion with collections recognizable among all. The logo tag, a half-moon, participates in a large extent because it covers the majority of his creations. The stylist, who worked with Balenciaga and Martin Margiela, is also distinguished by the hybrid nature of its collections, both through their inspirations, their fashion. References from sports clothing to mix techniques and ways of stitching and heavy eastern influences. A first. Marine Emissions dares and experiments, not forgetting to echo through your clothes to the problems of his time.

In a way committed

Their collections in their fashion shows, Marine Emissions place the environmental issue at the heart of his creative thinking. It is, on the other hand, has not hesitated to draw the attention of the guests, the public and the media in the climate emergency in your fashion show spring-summer of 2020, in an environment that is rather pessimistic. The collection called “Black Tide” is made up of many creations of upcycling. Why produce the nine-to-nine when you can use fabrics and objects they are asleep ? This is the question that must be answered by the designer, the recovery of stocks of fabrics in order to offer them a new life. It was around 9 months… today, brands are increasingly likely to create collections of materials recycled or recovered.