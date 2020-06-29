three years later, back at your experience within the Fréro Delavega

These are the fans of Fréro Delavega who are excited about this return ! Flo Delavega, whose real name is Florian Garcia, is literally isolated from 2017 : now lives in the Wilderness with no running water or electricity from the grid, with his girlfriend, the singer Natalia Doco, and his son, Santi. A necessary decision, and saving for him, as he entrust to you our brothers Gross : “I wanted to reconnect with something a little more essential. Nature, my relationship with nature… I also had to understand these ecosystems, and to put a little bit of sense in my daily life”.

A life of a hermit in the forest of the landes

If his first solo single, “eternal Spring”, has been released, Flo Delavega necessary to make a real musical break : “For a year, I have not made a note of the music, but I’m still creative, I’ve played, I’ve working in the garden…,” he said in the week that he spent in Paris. Another hobby now : permaculture, which teaches in their land, and the name of The House of the Tree. But this new single is not a one-shot : like his former band mate Jérémy Frérot and Flo Delavega says that he is “prepared to ensure that only” and plans to release an album at the end of the year. As the singer sees a “duality”, a “contradiction in it : among the lovers of the nature, that needs to be cut down, and the lovers of the stage.

A success in the middle tone

Since its withdrawal from the life of the media and cultural, Flo Delavega see the effect of his former success in the duo Fréro

