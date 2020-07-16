Thunberg, Huntley and DiCaprio are calling on the EU to act to avoid a climate disaster”

For the authors, the crisis of the Covid-19, and the mobilization of all the world, show “that the climate crisis at any time has been treated as a crisis.”



Greta Thunberg and three other young women activists environmentalists have launched this Thursday, a new call to the leaders of the european Union to “confront the climate emergency”, in an opinion signed by 150 scientists and many celebrities. In a letter sent to the 27 heads of State and government of the Union, which met Friday and Saturday for an extraordinary summit in Brussels, the teen Swedish request the adoption of immediate measures, seven “first steps” to “prevent climate disaster and ecological”.

The call asks, “with immediate effect”, to “cease investment in the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels, to dispose of all of the grants to these energies and get completely and immediately to fossil fuels”. Or still working to make”ecocide” a crime before the international Court of justice of the UN in The Hague.

For the authors, the crisis of the Covid-19, and the commitment that has generated around the world has shown “that the climate crisis at any time has been treated as a crisis, nor by the politicians, the media, the world of business or finance.” Among the more than 3000 first signatories from 50 countries, there are several climate scientists of renown, such as Hans Joachim Schnellnhuber, and professors Kevin Anderson and Michael Mann. The NGO Greenpeace and the former French minister Nicolas Hulot also appear in the list.

The petition also has the backing of a large number of international stars, such as the american actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Joaquin Phoenix, or the new Zealander Russell Crowe, French Juliette Binoche and the musicians of the british group Coldplay. Greta Thunberg (17), and remained at home in Sweden during the crisis of the Covid-19, co-wrote the letter with the German Louise Neubauer (24 years), the Belgian Anuna de Wever and his fellow Adelaide Charlier, of 19 years, all of the two. A videoconference is scheduled for Thursday at the end of the day with the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said the spokesman of the latter.