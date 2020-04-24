Thus lived the First Round

The times of coronavirus which we live we are familiar with the work-at-home and virtual meetings, so that in a few minutes we forget that the Draft the NFL is held remotely.

The first round of this event was an invitation that any sports fan could hardly refuse last night, because despite the fact that the activity was an office job nothing can make up for the surprise factor.

Although, to tell the truth, were few unexpected decisions on the part of the equipment, which in this first round is attached to the narrative to select the positions of greatest need with the names that appeared in most scripts.

SPECIAL: Follows the Draft 2020 of the NFL, the details of the event tonight on Universal Sports https://t.co/YMwjq6XIi5 — Universal Sports (@UnivDeportes) April 24, 2020

The Bengals with the first pick not allowed him to escape to the quarterback of LSU, Joe Burrowwho comes to the NFL with the title of national champion in college and the Heisman trophy.

Burrow keep the stripes of the tiger, but now with the colors of Cincinnati, where they expect to become the face of the organization and that the catapulte to the Super Bowl that he wanted so badly.

Find out: The best selections in the last decade in the NFL

The best athlete available this year, Chase Young, was taken by the Redskins to be their new defensive end, in addition to being the flagship of the Ohio State university, which established a three-man defensive within the first 20 selections general.

The home office of the first night of the NFL ended with no connection problems.