Thus was born The Last Dance: how to convince Michael Jordan to film the intimacy of the Bulls and why the material was saved for two decades

That June 13, 1998 in the Delta Center the city of Utah, Michael Jordan made bigger their by now legendary, image of the best basketball player of all time. In the house of the Jazz of Karl Malone and John Stockton, the Chicago Bulls returned to become the owners of the NBA for the third consecutive year. The same thing that had happened prior to the first draw of MJ in ‘ 93, after the murder of James, his father.
That was the last time that Jordan and Scottie Pippen were directed by Phil Jacksonthe coach member of the zen culture which was tasked to deal with the eccentric Dennis Rodman for three long years. Despite the sixth title for the franchise, the leadership believed before the start of the season, it was time to destroy a winning team and rebuild for the future, a situation that has generated multiple conflicts throughout the competition.
In this tour, the plot of The Last Dancethe documentary, which premiered with the first two chapters, the last Sunday in the united States with high levels of audience –was seen by 6.1 million people through ESPN, a record for the station in this type of content– and that is already available all over the world through the platform Netflix.
But, why it took over 20 years to see the realization of a series of 10 chapters with material from more than 10,000 hours of recording of the final season of Jordan and its historic Bulls? Perhaps, the answer is the main actor of this audiovisual piece that promises to be stored in the memory of all lovers of the sport.
On the eve of the season 97-98, NBA Entertainment –the arm of audiovisual content to large-scale of the league– was led by the now commissioner Adam Silver, and had as a producer Andy Thompson –uncle of the star of the Golden State Warriors, Klay– up, the impeller of the idea of having full access with cameras at the behind-the-scenes of the team’s most famous in the world and that was the athlete’s most recognized planet in that time.
So it was Silver in charge of leading the negotiations with the three parts of the problem. The first thing that gave was the owner of the franchise, Jerry Reinsdorf, but with a condition: both Jordan as the coach Jackson should be in agreement. And it was thanks to the coach winningest in the history of the NBA –scored 11 titles, six with Chicago and five with THE Lakers– that was enabled by the possibility for the chambers of the league they were a shadow of those Bulls.
And, what’s with Jordan? Today the visible face of the NBA assured the superstar that such material was not to be used without the permission of any of the two to make it visible. So, once the machines captured more than 10,000 hours of footage of everything that was the tour of the equipment by Paris to play the Mcdonald’s Championship (a competition that faced the champion of the american league and other winners competitions organized by FIBA), during the phase of regular, playoffs and the finals against Utah, those movies physical were stored in the contents file of the NBA in Secaucus, New Jersey.
Shortly after his second retirement, MJ came back to play: in 2001, it became the number 23 of the Washington Wizards, just two weeks after the famous 9-11, the day that a terrorist act hit against the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon in the u.s. capital. The activity of Jordan in the NBA, he stretched out for two more years, until he decided to bid farewell to the sport at 40 years of age.
After that, and once it became owner of the Charlotte Bobcats –now the franchise returned to the name historical of the Hornets–, there were several who tried to take charge of that material stored in a vault, but no one managed to seduce Jordan.
Until you appeared, a figure central to convince the legend of the sport: Mike Is Proud, producer of several series documentary sports as the 30 for 30 ESPN, Kareem -reviews the life of Abdul-Jabbar, leading scorer in the history of the NBA – and films sports as “Coach Carter” met with Curtis Polk and Estee Portnoy, the commercial agents of MJ, to present a project.
After several previous talks with part of your environment, the moment you see him face to Jordan finally arrived. In mid-2016, at the same time that LeBron James made history and sobreponía to 1-3 in the NBA finals to Golden State to give the first title to your Cleveland Cavaliers, Proud to be sat in front of Michael. With a folder in his hand, the famed producer of film and television he showed his credentials to the eternal number 23, until one look and subsequent dialogue was the cornerstone that laid the foundations for what we now know as The Last Dance.
Reviewing the work of Proud, Jordan was left with one. “You did that”said the former player. “Yes”replied the producer, to which Michael replied: “I saw that thing three times. It made Me cry. I love that small”, told the reporter Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. What production is referred to MJ? The documentary called “Iverson”, that the Proud produced on the basis of the hard life story of one of the best players in the TWENTY-first Century, the former base of the Philadelphia 76ers, voted the most valuable player of the NBA in 2001 and four times top scorer of the league.
After the chapter 1 and 2 of the documentary, which served to mark the successful general manager of the Bulls by then Jerry Krause as the nemesis of Jordan, Pippen and Jackson in the final season, at the same time that we are reminded of the childhood of the number 23 and 33 of Chicago, next Sunday will be the episodes 3 and 4 of the series already fell in love with all and sundry of the basketball. With the emergence of secure, Rodman, another of the main actors of that iconic team, The Last Dance you will have a new stage for further fed the legend of a team that marked an era in the sport world.