Tickets-restaurants up to 38€, the birth of the chicks and the tour of Celine Dion… the good news of The weekend

1. Tickets-restaurants usable at the end of the week up to € 38 per day

The terms and conditions of use of the tickets-restaurants have decreased temporarily, by decree, to help the restaurant owners to restart their business after weeks of closure. Now, they are usable even on Sundays and holidays, for a daily quantity that is going to 38 euros. These new terms and conditions will be valid until 31 December 2020.

2. The birth of six birds of a threatened species

Six chicks of flycatcher vermilion Darwin (Pyrocephalus nanus), a species in danger of extinction, have seen the light of day, announced the national Park of the Galapagos islands. Nicknamed ” the bird wizard “, this bird is considered a species endemic to the archipelago of ecuador. However, this area would be reduced to more than forty breeding pairs. To remedy this, the national Park has a program to increase the number.

3. The new tour dates of Céline Dion

Due to the pandemic of Covid-19, the quebec singer was forced to cancel his world tour, which was to spend this summer for France. Celine Dion has announced this week the postponement of his “Courage world” tour. The six concerts planned in The Defense of the Sand will take place from 19 to 27 march 2021.

She has also confirmed their attendance for the upcoming festival des Vieilles Charrues in July 2021. One of this year, which would have occurred has been canceled. Tickets purchased for the concerts of 2020 are valid for the event with your fans reprogrammed to the year 2021.

Audrey Poma