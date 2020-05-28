Tidal is listening in Dolby Atmos on Apple TV 4K and Android TV

There are 45 min

TIDAL comes from building a partnership interesting for the music lovers the most demanding. In fact, while the streaming service, Jay-Z has songs AQM (Master Quality Authenticated), it has just launched an app compatible with Dolby Atmos on Apple TV 4K, but also Android TV and Amazon Fire Stick. Not to mention the devices compatible with Dolby Atmos as tvs, sound bar and speakers.

Tidal in Dolby Atmos on Apple TV

The music streaming service ad so that the Apple TV 4K, output in 2017, supports the standard Dolby Atmos, a feature that provides a more immersive when the box is coupled with a sound bar or a receiver with Dolby Atmos.

According to Dolby, the support for Tidal is currently deployed on devices Apple TV 4K, Fire TV Stick 2nd generation, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV 3rd generation, Nvidia Shield TV as well as compatible tvs Dolby Atmos Sony and Philips.

Tidal has tested the support Dolby Atmos in December with Android smartphones and tablets, and it is now available to all subscribers with Tidal HiFi, the subscription which offers a quality high-fidelity audio without loss, at the price of $ 19.99 per month.

Tidal says it will regularly add content in Dolby Atmos, and already offers albums of Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes or Camila Cabello. You will also be able to filter the music by selecting “Available in Dolby Atmos” during a search.

If you have never tested with Tidal, there is currently a free trial extended to 60 days. Take advantage of the promotion, register on the site Tidal.

Then, you are free to listen on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android and Mac / Pc (web version).

