Tidjane Thiam, Emma Watson, and John Liu, joined the council

PARIS (Reuters) – Kering, has announced this Tuesday the input of its board of directors and the former managing director of Credit Suisse Tidjane Thiam, the actress Emma Watson, and John Liu, the president of the platform of chinese e-commerce DiDi Chuxing.

These appointments have been approved by the shareholders at the annual general meeting of the French group of luxury, owner, among other things, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.

“Collective intelligence is the result of the diversity of opinions and the richness provided by the different experiments are crucial for the future of our organization, and I am proud to be able to count on our team of exceptional talent,” said the CEO of Kering, Pierre-Henri Pinault in a press release.

Tidjane Thiam has led Credit Suisse, the second-largest bank in switzerland, from July 2015 to February last, when he resigned after a scandal of espionage of ex-employees. He had previously directed, among others, of the british insurance and financial services Prudential. In Kering, he will be the chairman of the audit committee.

Emma Watson, made famous by the interpretation of the apprentice witch Hermione Granger in the saga of “Harry Potter”, is well known for his commitment in favour of equality between men and women and ending violence against women.

As for John Liu, is one of the main leaders of DiDi Chuxing, which claims more than 550 million users worldwide and 10 billion of orders per year.

