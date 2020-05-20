Tiffany Trump evicts the legacy of Donald Trump ? This old interview that makes them uncomfortable

Tiffany Trump has officially ended and succeeded in his studies as a lawyer at the Georgetown university Law. And, for the moment, still no congratulations to the public in the hand of his father, or his brothers and sisters. What reinforce the image of a Tiffany Trump, ugly duckling of the clan ? It must be said that the fourth child of us president, that he had with his second wife, Maria Maples, has not always been welcome among his brothers and sisters. To the point that two of them would have wanted out of the will. This is what suggests an exclusive excerpt from an interview of 2005, graduating in 2017 by Newsweek.

Interviewed by Howard Stern, a radio host of american, one who was then a business man had hinted that two of her children were trying to remove Tiffany Trump the will. “Is that your older children are nervous when you have another child”, asks the moderator in a conversation on the legacy. Later, Stern asked if Donald Jr. and Ivanka were trying to “remove a child” the last will and testament. Trump then answered “Tiffany ?”. “Is this true ?”, questions-t-it. After several attempts to avoid answering, Donald Trump finally agreed.

Tiffany Trump, the “ill-fated”

It would seem that the years have ended up closer to the children. Last October, we could even see Ivanka wish him a happy birthday on social networks. On the side of Donald Trump, once again, nothing at all. Of what to strengthen, once more, the image of “the child of the less loved” for Tiffany Trump. The american People magazine in 2018a relative confided:: “Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father are sometimes not spoken for months and she spent a lot of time without see him”. Between father and daughter, the relationship is far from being good.

