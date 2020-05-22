Tiffany Trump graduate : his father Donald Trump congratulates a surprising way

He doesn’t ever like the other. Even for a simple message of congratulations to one of her daughters, Donald Trump stands out. One that has recently proved to take chloroquine in the prevention against the sars coronavirus was the great absent of the video made in honor of his daughter, Tiffany. The delivery of the diploma of the university of Georgetown Law to the lawyer of 26 years if it was done virtually. The program, messages from loved ones in a clip : her mother, Marla Maples, her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, but no trace of his dad. The american president has come to congratulate her second daughter, on his side, on the social networks.

“Congratulations to my daughter Tiffany for being a graduate of the university of Georgetown Law. Good student, good school “he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday 20 may. A message that would have seemed very classic if it had stopped there. But it would be wrong to know about Donald Trump, who has added a comment amazing. “This is just what I need to have a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff “, “concluded the american president. Proud of Tiffany, it has not always been.

Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, is graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

He wanted to scratch it will

In 2005, while he was still a famous businessman, he had given an interview with another of his daughters, and Ivanka Trump, in which they explained try to foreclose Tiffany Trump of the will family. Fifteen years later, the lawyer, often considered the ugly duckling of the family makes a return with his father as a potential client.

