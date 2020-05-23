Tiffany Trump, surprise guest Melania and Donald Trump at the White House

In this month of may, Tiffany Trump is part of the students of the university of Georgetown was receiving his law degree. Because of the outbreak of coronavirus, which is rampant especially in the United States, the graduation ceremony has been cancelled and everything is done virtually. Anyway, this Wednesday, 20 may, Donald Trump praised his daughter, he had with Marla Maples, on Twitter, by posting the following message : “Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, to his law degree from Georgetown. An excellent student in an excellent school. All I needed was to have a lawyer in my family. I’m proud of you Tiff ! “, had he written, with a touch of non-concealed irony.

Kate Bennett, a political journalist for CNN, stated, Tiffany Trump was ” been invited to the White House by his father so he could congratulate them in person “. A way also for her father to silence the rumors about his will. In fact, an interview of 2005 has been unearthed in which some see it as a terrible confession of the man of affairs.

“Tiffany and her father are sometimes not spoken for months”

In this interview obtained by 2017 by Newsweek, Donald Trump would have implied that two of her children were trying to remove Tiffany Trump of the will, Tiffany Trump then being considered the ugly duckling of the tribe. And since the inauguration of his father, their relationship would not have improved. The american People magazine in 2018a source confided : ” Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father are sometimes not spoken for months and she spent a lot of time without see him “. A time that seems to be now gone.

Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, is graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

A White House official tells me Tiffany Trump has been invited to the White House today by her dad so he can congratulate her in person. https://t.co/bfuQ7cn9xx — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) May 20, 2020

