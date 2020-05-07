Tiger King : Dwayne Johnson is doubled in order to adapt to film the docu-series Netflix – News Series

Tiger King (The Kingdom of the beasts) proved a massive hit on Netflix, and Dwayne Johnson is a passionate for this docu-series to the point of thinking to make a film.

It is THE revelation of the moment on Netflix. Tiger King has established itself in less than two weeks on the platform, helped by the containment but especially by its content insane and dangerous. Released March 20, last, the docu-series follows the life of Joe Exotic (the Tiger King)responsible and owner of a zoo where the tigers are the kings and coexist with humans stoned of ciboulot. Hallucinatory and fascinating, the documentary shows the brutal reality : the american fashion of having his feline staff, the abuse of the latter more numerous in captivity than in their natural habitat.

To focus the story, directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, two individuals high in color clash : Joe Exotic and its rival, Carole Baskin, advocate, and love numb felines. Crossed out the possible, the documentary flirts with reality tv so the images would appear improbableand reveal also much more interesting than those of BG in slip devoid of charisma. The tigers are acting as extras, fierce or asleep, cocoonés by their teacher and volunteers at the zoo.

The ex-wrestler converted to Fast & The Furious and Jumanji is binge-watché Tiger King since its release and its pragmatism enthusiastic concluded : tigers + cardboard Netflix = adaptation in film. Dwayne Johnson set on the starting blocks to buy the rights and play a decisive part in the project. Unfortunately, others have anticipated the success of this UFO Netflix and locked up the goods. The actor said at a session live on Instagram :

“I was very amused, until three o’clock in the morning, looking at it. So much so that I called my agent and I said : “Brother, give me the rights because I want to make this film. I think Seven Bucks can really produce something unusual, revealing, informative, entertaining, and really dig those human beings who lead this life of crazy.” And then he said: “No, I can’t do it, someone else has bought the rights.” I was like, “Ah! M**of.” Well, someone else will make this film. “

Indeed, the history of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, Madness (murder, mayhem, madness) has already its owners, who have no reason to give up the fatted calf. A podcast entitled Joe Exotic: Tiger King already exists and a matching serial would be in the course of preparation, with Kate McKinnon, that would the main role of Carole Baskin, and was also the executive producer.

Composed of seven episodes of fifty minutesthe docu-series is available in full on Netflix.