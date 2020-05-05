Tiger King, Sinclar, Drake…: the new pop figures of the containment – Music

What will remain of those days and nights of”isolation,” passed to bingewatcher Netflix or to zap between the live Instagram? A cameo appearance of Godard, or the mix of Bob Sinclar? First record of a quarantine order by the lens of pop culture.

The “parenthesis” of the containment will, therefore, have lasted for two months. It is still far from being completely closed -a fortiori for the cultural actors, for which the prospects of recovery remain unclear (understatement)… It does: for nearly eight weeks, the country and a good part of the world have switched in this historic moment where all those who could have been “invited” to cloister themselves -each to his own, Marius Gilbert for all. Past the amazement, the more optimistic believed they perceived an opportunity to slow down, get together, prepare their own sourdough, complete the famous puzzle of 1,000 pieces (their sales have exploded), or getting back to yoga before a session of Zoom. Even if, in real life, the more often it will have had to surf so schizophrenic between the conference calls of the work and the homework sent by the teachers of the kids… During that time, the world pop has never really ceased to shake. For some, it has even turned to full blast (kikou Netflix). New faces appeared -who would have thought that one of the “figures” of the containment would be a patron of zoo gay polygamous american, a fan of big kittens and country music old-fashioned?-, of old have resurfaced. Habits have been taken, good and bad, serving as a haven or outlet for relief of general anxiety. This happened on the “balcony” of 20 hours, in front of the tv, or on social networks, where even Johnny Depp will eventually come in and do a tour (176.000 subscribers, only 15 minutes after the publication of his first post). These same networks that have done the choreography of the dancers ghanaians carrying a coffin, the meme, the more viral of the quarantine. The irony of the Canvas, and against all odds…