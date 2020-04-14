Tigers ‘internationalizes’ in film French of Netflix for Gignac

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 14.04.2020 21:59:36





The new movie that Netflix offers to its subscribers call The vie Scolaire (school life) it has an ingredient that draws attention, because one of the actors in this film, French porta a jersey of Tigersequipment where the military galo André-Pierre Gignac.

The actor name Redouane Bougheraba appears with the shirt of the cats in this movie that has duration of 1 hour and 52 minutes, since it is a follower of the Bomboro.

The t-shirt you are using is not the current, even still used the previous logo of the teamwhen the shield was to the T with only two League titles.

The comedian not only the porta during the scenes of the film, also saw Tiger for the posters promoting that made the tape, a film that won the Award for the film buffs of the Future 2019.

Bougheraba, who plays the role of master of sports, is a fan of Gignac from playing with the Olympique de Marseillethe exequipo of the scorer of the UANL.

The Vie Scolaire it was released on 10 April and tells the story of a counselor who gives body and soul to give an opportunity to students deferred from a school of Paris, starring Zita Hanrot, Liam: Pierron and Soufiane Guerrabaccording to information from Netflix.