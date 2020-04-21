Tigers make changes in your policy in full stop of the League MX

Jessika Mendez

The beginning of the golden age in Tigers started from that Synergy Sports hired in 2010 as the executives Alejandro Rodriguez President, Miguel Angel Garza as a Delegate Sports Alberto Palomino as Director of Operations and Administration and to Ricardo Ferretti as a technician; but a decade later, the cat club makes another change in the team long shorts.

In may 2018, the Inge Rodriguez retired from his office, so Garza and Palomino took the reins, the former as President and the second to support him from his position, without ceasing to be the legal representative of the club, a role that had already played from before 2010 since Cemex; now, in full quarantine of coronavirus, the cement company promoted to the lawyer.

Palomino you will have a better job trying to legal issues of Cemex, but without leaving Tigersbecause , although it already will not be in charge of the subject of operations and administration, will continue with any legal of the club, as the contracts of players, among other things.

The leader took charge of those features that it today will cease when Arturo Atienzo he departed the club almost 10 years ago; now, after being promoted by the cement, your vacancy as Director of Operations and Administration will be studied to analyze whether contractual or not another person; so soon, the manager in that area will be Benito Garza, who already served as Manager of Operations.

This steering of the big cats known for being a key piece in the golden age of Tigerseven has been a strong support for Garza; even, Palomino came to be a candidate to fill the place left by the Inge, but finally Miguel he was the one who held the position.

His name also gave what to talk about when Jaime Rodriguez Calderon had to leave for a while the governorship of New Lion to compete for the Presidency of Mexicoas Palomino was proposed by the Congress of the State to take the place of the Bronco so acting, but the steering feline not accepted.