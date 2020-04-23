Tigers Women’s applauds not be champion by decree

Jorge Rosales

Like the League of manly, the Liga MX Women’s will complete the rest of the calendar Closing 2020, a relief in Tigers Women’sas Stephany More considered that it would have been unfortunate, to give them the championship by being leaders and not because they have reached the Final.

Especially in the case of Major, this semester is the first dispute in the mexican soccer after his time at Iceland and only reached to play three matches to go to the Mexican in January for the Pre-olympic Concacaf. In that time he scored six goals.

“Because if I had been very sad, although nothing more had three games with the t-shirt would have been very sad, indifferent of the league had given as champion that I don’t think that would have given, but those three matches left me aching to want more, then they would have been sad for me, ” he said in a video conference.

The front cat will like the idea that you are gradually arranging things now that you will continue with the activity of the League, which considered that it has grown so much in such a short time of existence, since it began in 2017 and liked it.

“Come here to Mexico I was surprised. Has advanced greatly since the inception of this leaguehas advanced a lot and is going to grow much more, the players increasingly are preparing more daily, the matches become more difficult, competitive, then I came to a league I like football and the fans is amazing”, he added.